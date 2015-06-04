Gov. Nixon asks for suggestions on time capsule

Missouri Governor Jay Nixon is inviting Missourians to weigh in on what should be included in the new time capsule.

Ideas can be submitted on Twitter using #MoTimeCapsule until midnight on June 20.

Governor Nixon says this is a unique opportunity for future generations of Missourians to see how we live now. "I encourage all Missourians to help us commemorate this historic occasion and make their mark on history by weighing in on what the new time capsule should contain," Nixon said.

The capsule from 1915 will be opened on July 3, and the contents for the new capsule will be announced that day.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.