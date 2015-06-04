Beautiful morning in the Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Beautiful morning in the Heartland

Written by Rob Foote, Photojournalist
Connect
(Source: Rob Foote/KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)
ANNA, IL (KFVS) - This is the sunrise in Anna, Illinois on Thursday morning, June 4.

We hope that wherever you are starting your day the view is just as lovely.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly