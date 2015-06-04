A long awaited sunrise in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

A long awaited sunrise in Cape Girardeau

Written by Matt Fluegge, Photojournalist
(Source: Matt Fluegge/KFVS) (Source: Matt Fluegge/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - After several days of cloudy skies, Thursday morning was different. 

Partly cloudy skies mixed with a little bit of fog made way for a beautiful sunrise at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

