Get the lawn mower ready, weather looks great

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Good morning! It is Thursday, June 4, 2015.

Weather Outlook:

Brian Alworth says you may see some fog this morning as you leave for work, but expect a lot of sunshine this morning before clouds move in for the afternoon. Grab the lawnmower and get outside today! But watch out: Brian is tracking storms moving in for Friday in is full First Alert Forecast.

Making headlines this morning:

Ghana Explosion: At least 73 people were killed when a gas station in Ghana blew up. Many people were taking shelter there from a torrential rainfall and flooding.

Ugliest Dog: Do you have an ugly pooch? With $10 and a picture of your four-legged friend, you could be on your way to winning this year's World's Ugliest Dog competition.

Jenner vs. Hill: Social media says ESPN is awarding the wrong person with this year's Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

Semi crash: A semi overturned on the Route EE on ramp to I-55 in Marston, Mo. Wednesday evening. Check out these pictures.


