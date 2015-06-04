Semi overturns near Marston

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a semi overturned on the Route EE on ramp to I-55 in Marston, Mo. Wednesday evening.

Mississippi resident Rickey Fox, 27, was driving a 2010 freightliner southbound down the ramp when he crashed.

MHP reports the accident occurred as the vehicle's load shifted causing it to overturn.

The driver only suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti, Mo.

The semi, though, suffered extensive damage.

