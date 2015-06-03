Big welcome home for Heartland Air Force captain

A Heartland Air Force Captain got a surprise welcome home after a a five month tour in the Middle East.Captain Diane Marshall is Air Force flight nurse from Patton, Missouri. She returned home June 3 after serving five months in Afghanistan."Just overwhelmed by everyone's love and I'm overwhelmed to be home. I'm glad," Diane Marshall said.Along with being welcomed by family and friends, Marshall was welcomed by the Perryville, Mo. police and fire departments along with paramedics and a flying Air Evac helicopter.Her husband of 26 years, Chris Marshall, tells Heartland News it was a plan put together by his wife's coworkers from the Perry County Memorial Hospital."I tip my hat to them," Chris Marshall said. "They did a great job. Just a blessing to have friends like that."Along with serving in the Air Force, Marshall is also an emergency room nurse at Perry County Memorial.Chris Marshall said the welcome was a surprise to him too. While his wife had no knowledge of the welcome, he had learned about it just a night before she arrived."It was a surprise to me when I got the phone call last night that they were doing something like this," he said. "I mean you couldn't ask for a better community, better friends and stuff, and family to come to show support. "After many tight hugs and gifts, Marshall said she's ready to start getting back to normal.

