Kennett police investigate burglary, attempted burglary

Police in Kennett, Mo. are investigating a burglary and an attempted burglary that were both reported Wednesday, June 3.

According to police, the owner of McDaniel Firestone said someone tried to break out a window at the back of his store on Tuesday night.

Police were also called to a home on the 400 block of Beaton Street for a report of a second incident.

According to police, the person who lives at the home said they had been out of town. When the victim returned, they called police after noticing several items were missing the home.

At this time it is not clear if the incidents are related.

If you have any information about either incident call the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622.

