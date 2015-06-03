I-Team Update: Sikeston attorney named as Scott Co. public admin

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon appointed a Sikeston, Missouri attorney as the new Scott County public administrator on Thursday, June 4.

The position became vacant more than a month ago when Pam Dirnberger retired.

Julia Crader Dolan, a Democrat, has had a law practice in southeast Missouri for more than 30 years. Her areas of practice include guardianships and probate law. She is a former member of the Sikeston R-6 School Board, including serving as the board president, and is a past member and president of the Board of Directors of Legal Services of Southern Missouri.

"Julia Dolan has extensive experience in the areas of the law that a public administrator must address, and also has provided public service to the people of this region in other positions," Gov. Nixon said. "I am confident she will ably serve the people of Scott County as public administrator."

Presiding Commissioner Jamie Burger said he is glad the appointment has been made and he hopes she'll be able to start by next week.

On Wednesday we told you how the position was still open.

Burger told us that some wards were seeing a break in service, but most importantly they may be missing their monthly check.

Burger said he expected the governor to move quickly and appoint a successor to Pam Dirnberger in April. As of Wednesday, that hadn't happened and Burger said it created a real mess.

The county has 250 wards.

