Blood donations in high demand during summer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Blood donations in high demand during summer

Written by Brian Heisserer, Executive Producer
Connect
(KFVS) - The American Red Cross is encouraging blood donors to make sure they donate at some point this summer.

Summer is a difficult time to keep up with demand for the Red Cross.

Nearly 90 percent of donors surveyed this past spring said they planned to take a vacation this summer, potentially making them less available to give.

In addition, many schools that host blood drives are out of session during the summer.

The need, however is constant.

Donors of all blood types – especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative – are needed.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Cape Girardeau County:

Cape Girardeau
  • 6/17/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 3652 State Highway Z
  • 6/24/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Buzzi Unicem, 2524 South Sprigg,
  • 6/25/2015: 5:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., Biokyowa, 5469 Nash Road
  • 6/26/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Banner Finance, 1 South Plaza Way
  • 6/29/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 235 Broadway
  • 6/29/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mount Auburn Christian Church, 930 North Mount Auburn Road
  • 6/30/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saint Francis Medical Center, 211 St Francis Drive
Jackson
  • 6/30/2015: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 542 West Independence
Iron County:

Annapolis
  • 6/22/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Annapolis Community Center, Highway 49
Pilot Knob
  • 6/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 204 S McCune St
Ripley County:

Doniphan
  • 6/29/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 308 Walnut
Scott County: 

Benton
  • 6/18/2015: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Scott County Courthouse, 131 South Winchester Street
Sikeston
  • 6/17/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Montgomery Bank, 1 Montgomery Bank Drive
  • 6/17/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church - Sikeston, 1307 North Main Street
  • 6/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Clinton Building Community Center, 501 Campanella Drive
  • 6/26/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sikeston Factory Outlet Stores, 100 Outlet Drive
Stoddard County:

Dexter
  • 6/16/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Stoddard County Ambulance District, 501 West Business Highway 60
  • 6/23/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oak Tree Inn, 1608 U.S. 60 Business West
Wayne County:

Piedmont
  • 6/25/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 505 North Main
Jackson County:

Carbondale
  • 6/19/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., University Mall, 1237 East Main
  • 6/20/2015: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., University Mall, 1237 East Main
  • 6/22/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Com-Pac International, 800 Industrial Park Road
  • 6/28/2015: 8 a.m. - 11 a.m., Grand Avenue Christian Church, 1305 East Grand Avenue
  • 6/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 303 South Poplar Street
Perry County, IL:

Du Quoin
  • 6/18/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Du Quoin American Legion, 900 South Jefferson
Williamson County:

Carterville
  • 6/22/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Carterville Lions Club, 300 E Illinois Ave
  • 6/25/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., John A Logan College, 700 Logan College Road
Herrin
  • 6/22/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Herrin Hospital, 201 South 14th Street
Johnston City
  • 6/29/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 1308 Parkview
Marion
  • 6/18/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., River to River Residential, 1515 East Deyoung
  • 6/19/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Illinois Star Centre, 3000 West DeYoung Street
  • 6/20/2015: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Illinois Star Centre, 3000 West DeYoung Street
  • 6/22/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., VA Medical Center, 2401 West Main
  • 6/24/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Crab Orchard High School, 19189 Cory Bailey
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly