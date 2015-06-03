Chicago woman accused of taking items, cash totaling $1.2M from elderly man

A Chicago, Illinois woman has been arrested in connection with a string of thefts over five years.

Candy Ely, 35, was booked at the Chicago Police Department and is being held on a $90,000 bond, bail at 10 percent.

Ely is accused of stealing cash, a vehicle and other items of value from an 86-year-old man.

According to Illinois State Police, Ely, a self-admitted Gypsy offender, met the man at a restaurant five years ago and befriended him. They say she baited him into a false relationship as a love interest, all while she was married.

In addition to allegedly scamming the man out of a car and other items, Ely allegedly led the man into believed she needed money for various medical procedures including cancer treatments, cancer surgery and even a spinal transplant.

Police say the list of items and cash Ely allegedly stole from the man totaled more than $1.2 million.

“The arrest of Candy Ely highlights the importance of communication between law enforcement agencies and working together in order to reduce crime in our communities,” said ISP Director Leo Schmitz. “Financial crimes against the elderly are an investigative priority for Illinois State Police Ruse Burglary Task Force. The agents involved in this case worked tirelessly and their efforts are to be commended.”

Ely was arrested during a traffic stop by an ISP trooper.

Multiple agencies assisted with the ISP Ruse Burglary Task Force investigation; including ISP Zone 1 Investigations, ISP District Chicago, Chicago Police Department, Deerfield Police Department, Oakbrook Police Department and Hickory Hills Police Department.

