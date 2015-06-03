McCracken Co. man facing drug charges

A McCracken County, Kentucky man was arrested on Tuesday after officers say they found cocaine and marijuana in his vehicle.

Billy Joe "Joker" Wilkins, Jr., 35, was charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), second offense; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia and third degree assault on a police officer.

According to the Paducah Police Department, officers pulled over Williams at around 4:13 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2 in the 1100 block of Park Avenue.

During the stop, police say K-9 Fox alerted officers to the presence of drugs in Wilkins' vehicle.

Police say they found cocaine and marijuana in the vehicle, and Wilkins allegedly punched one of the officers as he ran away.

Wilkins was caught after a short chase and allegedly had $1,811 in cash on him.

Police say while he was being taken to the police department, he removed an additional 48 individually packaged bags of crack cocaine, weighing 14.7 grams, from his person and left them in the back seat of the police cruiser.

