Paducah police looking for woman accused of hitting 83-year-old woman in parking lot, leaving

Police in Paducah, Kentucky are asking for the public's help identifying a woman they say hit an 83-year-old woman in the parking lot of a restaurant on Wednesday, June 3 around 1:40 p.m. and then left the scene.

Police say two women, both from Calvert City, Ky., told them they were walking across the parking lot at Pizza Inn on Joe Clifton Drive in Paducah when a black or blue Honda with Illinois license plates backed out of a parking spot and hit one of them, knocking her to the ground.

The women told police the driver was not looking when she was backing up.

They said the driver, a white female with graying/brown hair, got out of her car and said she did not see them. They say she then got back into her car and left.

According to the women, there was a teenager in the car who appeared to be a teenage girl.

Police say the woman who was hit refused treatment at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. You can also click here to leave a tip online.

