Poplar Bluff school district breaks ground on new middle school building

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Administrators, contractors and dignitaries were on hand to see the groundbreaking for a new middle school in Poplar Bluff on Tuesday.

The building will be built near the site of the current high school.

It will be 50,000 square feet and home to grades 4 through 6.

Groundbreaking for the new high school will take place tomorrow morning.

