Poplar Bluff school district breaks ground on new middle school building

Administrators, contractors and dignitaries were on hand to see the groundbreaking for a new middle school in Poplar Bluff on Tuesday.The building will be built near the site of the current high school.It will be 50,000 square feet and home to grades 4 through 6.Groundbreaking for the new high school will take place tomorrow morning.