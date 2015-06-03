Cape Girardeau riverfront mural to be upgraded

Cape Girardeau's riverfront will be getting some upgrades soon thanks to a Missouri Humanities Council grant.

The money will go to pay for new interpretation boards along the Mississippi River Tales Mural.

The boards help explain the historical moments depicted on the mural. The new markers are scheduled to be in place for a ceremony marking the 10-year anniversary on July 30.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.