Dance team promotes positive activity for Caruthersville youth

The Caruthersville #DDD dancers are working their way to winning competitions.

The group's coach, China Fonda, said the program is all about giving girls in the community something positive to do. The dancers have a lot of determination and work very hard, practicing two hours every day.

Craig Rodgers is a co-owner of the building where the team practices. He lets the girls practice there free-of-charge.

“Getting them off the streets and getting them into something positive,” Rodgers said. “So, that way, they can have a mentor instead of a parole officer.”

One of the team's sponsors said his business is proud to be a part of the program. Mark Manly with Guardian Angels In Home Service said the business helped purchase uniforms. They're all about supporting youth in the community.

“They're participating here five days a week, two hours a day, so that's great. Anything to help the youth,” Manly said.

Fonda said since the team started last September, she's watched many of the girls grow into strong and confident young women.

"Dedication, determination, and hard work,” Fonda said. “Since they've been dancing they've been out of trouble.”

The dancers are continually trying to raise money for uniforms and travel expenses. They're hosting a fundraiser event June 28 from noon to 5 p.m. at 309 East 15th Street. It's called “Family Fun in the Sun.” There will be fun for the whole family: jump houses, cake walks, and free food.

Fonda said any donation would help make the girls dreams a reality and help them know their community supports them.

