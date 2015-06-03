Paducah man arrested after short pursuit

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

Copyright 2015 KFVS . All rights reserved.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a Paducah man today after a short vehicle pursuit.Detectives say they observed a vehicle behaving suspiciously and committing traffic violations on Trimble Street in Paducah, Kentucky.Detectives attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver accelerated in an attempt to elude detectives. A very short pursuit followed during which the driver threw a plastic baggy out of his window on Clay Street.After finally coming to a stop, it was found that Brian Griffith, 29, of Paducah, had thrown out two plastic baggies containing crack cocaine. Detectives also located marijuana and synthetic marijuana inside the vehicle.It was also learned that Griffith is currently on parole for similar offenses including trafficking cocaine after a previous arrest by McCracken County detectives.Authorities also determined that Griffith's intent on Wednesday was to sell the crack cocaine and synthetic marijuana, also known as "Spice".Griffith was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail on charges of trafficking cocaine, tampering with physical evidence, trafficking in synthetic drugs, possession of marijuana, and traffic violations.