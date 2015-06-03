Paducah airport awarded more than $900K for improvements

Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah, Kentucky has been awarded $933,255 in FAA grants that will be used for three airport improvement projects.

The first project that will be getting $466,450 of the grant money is the replacement of the more than 20-year-old lighting on the airport's taxiways. it will be replaced with more energy efficient LED lighting, which includes more than 400 lights.

Airport Manager Richard Roof said this project is a big step forward for the airport on many fronts.

"We are particularly excited about this taxiway lighting project," he said. "Not only will it help make us more energy efficient and cut our operating costs, but the brighter lights will make night-time operations even safer for the pilots that use the airport."

The second project is the rehabilitation of the decades-old storm sewer system on the airfield apron in front of Midwest Aviation on the general aviation side of the airport. The funds for this project total $360,500.

The third and final project allows for the purchase of a new front-end loader and blade that will be used for snow removal. The new loader will replace the airport's oldest plow, which is more than 30 years old, and was forcibly retired after this past winter's storms.

The amount set aside for the new front-end loader and a retractable plow blade is $210,000.

The funding provided by these grants covers 90 percent of each project's cost, with the remaining 10 percent coming from airport funds.

