Illinois man convicted of forgery

The Jackson County State's Attorney announced Wednesday that a Carbondale resident was convicted of forgery.George Wright, 42, of Colp, Illinois pled guilty to forgery on June 1, 2015.On August 9, 2014, the Carbondale Police Department observed a green 2003 Cadillac Escalade speeding 15 miles per hour over the posted speed limit on North New Era Road.A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the driver of the vehicle identified himself as Darnell Timmons.A review of Mr. Timmons' records indicated that he had a current warrant for his arrest out of Pulaski County.He was taken into custody and transported to the Carbondale Police Department, where he posted bond and was released. Before leaving, the man signed both his traffic citation and bond release sheet as Mr. Timmons.On January 2, 2015, Carbondale police officers saw the same vehicle and the same driver heading east on E. Walnut in Carbondale.A review of Darnell Timmons' driving record indicated that he had a suspended driver's license. A traffic stop was attempted on the vehicle, but the driver fled east towards South Giant City Road.During the pursuit, the driver reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour and got away. However, a short time later, the vehicle was stopped north of Anna, Illinois by the Union County Sheriff's Department. The driver of the vehicle identified himself as the defendant, George Wright.Wright was transported back to the Carbondale Police Department where he admitted that he had previously given the false name of Darnell Timmons in order to evade prosecution.On January 2, 2015, the Jackson County State Attorney's Office charged the defendant with one count of forgery, one count of obstructing justice, and one count of aggravated fleeing to elude the police.On June 1, 2015, the defendant pled guilty to forgery and all other counts were dismissed. Wright will serve 30 months of probation and must serve 30 days in the Jackson County Jail.