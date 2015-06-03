2 Anna, IL men sentenced in connection to Union Co. church burglaries

Two Anna, Illinois men have been sentenced to prison in connection with a string of church burglaries.

Kristopher A. Noble, 22, was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to four counts of burglary. Noble pleaded guilty to burglarizing the Big Creek Baptist Church and Saratoga Church, both in rural Union County; the United Pentecostal Church in Dongola and the Mill Creek Baptist Church in Mill Creek.

William C. Noble was sentenced to four years in the IDOC after pleading guilty to two counts of burglary. He pleaded guilty to burglarizing the Big Creek Baptist Church in rural Union County and the United Pentecostal Church in Dongola.

As part of the sentences, both were ordered to pay nearly $10,000 in restitution. Both were arrested in March 2015 as part of an investigation by the Union County Sheriff's Office.

According to Union County State's Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds, the church burglaries happened in November and December of 2014.

