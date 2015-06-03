20 people arrested during warrant roundup in Sikeston

DPS had a list of more than 30 people with warrants for their arrests. (Source: Sikeston DPS)

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety arrested 20 people during its June warrant roundup.DPS had a list of more than 30 people with warrants for their arrests.Several people were wanted on various charges. The warrants were for various charges such as drug distribution, drug possession, unlawful possession of a firearm, burglary, sex offenses, stealing, receiving stolen property and other miscellaneous offenses.The Drug Enforcement Administration, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Missouri State Highway Patrol, SEMO Drug Task Force, Charleston DPS, Scott County Sheriff's Office, New Madrid County Sheriff's Office, Cape Girardeau Police Dept., Poplar Bluff Police Dept., Scott County Prosecutor's Office and Missouri National Guard Raid #1 Helicopter assisted in the roundup.Sikeston DPS had arrested 16 people by noon Wednesday. Three were served court summons and one person was found incarcerated in DOC prior to the roundup.

Police recovered a firearm that was in possession of a convicted felon and various controlled substances.

