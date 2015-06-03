Chester woman killed, 3-year-old injured after semi, SUV crash

A Chester woman died after a semi vs. SUV crash in Randolph County Wednesday.According to Illinois State Police, at around 1:15 p.m. a 2011 Ford Escape and a semi with a dump trailer, 5-axle combination, crashed on Illinois Route 150 just west of Paradise Road in Randolph County.The preliminary investigation indicates the Ford Escape, driven by 27-year-old Devon A. Wood, of Chester, Ill., was going westbound on Illinois Rte. 150 and the semi, driven by 46-year-old Eric J. Montroy, of Chester, Ill., was going eastbound just west of Paradise Road.For unknown reasons, police say the Ford crossed the center line and into the path of the semi.Wood was severely injured and taken to a regional hospital by helicopter. She later died.Police say Wood's 3-year-old passenger was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and later airlifted to a regional hospital with major injuries.Montroy had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.