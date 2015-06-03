Shimkus to send staff member to Goreville, IL June 17

If you would like to talk to a member of Congressman John Shimkus' staff face-to-face, here's your chance.

Shimkus will be sending a member of his staff to Johnson County on Wednesday, June 17 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. They will be at Goreville City Hall, 105 West Collins Street.

Those who cannot attend in person can contact Shimkus' office at 110 East Locust Street, Room 12, Harrisburg, IL. You can also call 618-252-8271.

