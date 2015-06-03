Pepsi MidAmerica breaks ground - minimum wage in Missouri

A groundbreaking ceremony was held today for a Pepsi MidAmerica facility that will bring 74 jobs to Cape Girardeau.





Two more Kentucky counties are eligible for assistance with damage caused by severe winter storms in February.





The sheriff in Williamson County, Illinois is asking for the public's help investigating an armed robbery.





St. Louis may be the next large city to increase the minimum wage for workers.

What we're working on

On Heartland News at 5, Allison Twaits takes a look at the three proposals making their way around the state that would raise the minimum wage in Missouri.

Rae Daniel has the details on the two finalists for the SIU chancellor position, on Heartland News at 6.

What's trending outside the Heartland

Police in Texas are thanking a group of high school students who worked together on a project that will help keep the city safe.

The state of Tennessee is seeking the death penalty against the three man charged with the rape and murder of Holly Bobo in 2011.

NASA is set to test out a odd-looking spacecraft today that will play a big part in mankind's future on Mars.

