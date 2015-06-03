Driver cited after semi hits train at Randolph/Perry Co. line

Illinois Route 4 was shut down for several hours after a semi versus train crash at the Randolph/Perry county line.It happened two-tenths of a mile north of Pyatt Cutler Road on Illinois Route 4, according to Illinois State Police.A semi five axle dump combination and a train crashed around noon on Wednesday.

According to ISP, the semi was going southbound on IL Rt. 4, approaching the rail road crossing just north of Pyatt Cutler Road. They rail road crossing gates were down and flashing lights were activated for an approaching westbound trail.

ISP said the semi did not stop at the crossing gates and hit the side of the train's locomotive. The impact ripped a hole in the diesel fuel tank of the locomotive causing a significant amount of fuel to spill.

Clean up efforts were underway.

The driver of the semi, 27-year-old Orville L. Hobbs, of Grand Tower, Ill., was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to stop at railroad crossing and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

Police say Hobbs had minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

The train conductor, 47-year-old James E. Wiggs, of Dix, Ill., had minor injuries and was also taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

The train engineer, 64-year-old Dennis R. Johnson, of Centralia, Ill., had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

ISP said Hobbs was treated and released. Wiggs and Johnson remain hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

