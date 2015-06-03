Williamson Co. sheriff asks for public's help after armed robber - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Williamson Co. sheriff asks for public's help after armed robbery

Written by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
MARION, IL (KFVS) - The Williamson County sheriff is asking for the public's help investigating an armed robbery.

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick says there was an armed robbery at Eastway Liquors at 1306 E. Main Street in Marion.

Two male suspects confronted the owner of the business around 11 p.m. on June 2.

Sheriff Vick says the suspects were dressed in a way that prevented the victim from being able to identify them.

The suspects had what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money. They also took keys from the victim and tried to enter the business, according to Sheriff Vick. 

When they attempted to unlock the business they activated the alarm system. When the alarm activated the suspects ran east on Main Street.

Review of security camera video shows numerous vehicles driving past the business while this robbery occurred. Sheriff Vick asks anyone who might have noticed any suspicious people or any suspicious vehicles activity in this area at about this time (around 11 p.m.) to contact the sheriff's office at 618-997-6541 or Williamson County Crimestoppers.

Crimestoppers can be contacted by calling 1-800-414-TIPS (8477), by online message at www.williamsoncrimestoppers.com, or by texting a tip to CRIMES (274637). If a text message is used, the tipster needs to begin the text with the word “quicktip_”.

Those contacting Crimestoppers do not have to leave their name or telephone number. They will remain completely anonymous, and receive a tip number for identification.

Information received that leads to an arrest may make the caller eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly