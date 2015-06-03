McCracken County High School hosts first Football Lift-a-Thon fu - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

McCracken County High School hosts first Football Lift-a-Thon fundraiser

Written by Tommy Dawson, Content Specialist
Back row - (left to right) Kevin Crider, David Weismer, Gary Shaaf, Shaun Jackson, Randy Weismer, Mali Pace, Kelly Eads. Front row- Steven Cook, Andrew Fiers (Source: McCracken School) Back row - (left to right) Kevin Crider, David Weismer, Gary Shaaf, Shaun Jackson, Randy Weismer, Mali Pace, Kelly Eads. Front row- Steven Cook, Andrew Fiers (Source: McCracken School)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - The McCracken County High School Football program hosted the first ever McCracken County Football Lift-a-Thon fundraiser.  

The lift-a-thon raised funds to help with team expenses for the upcoming season.  

As a part of the fundraiser, the football program also teamed up with West Kentucky Special Olympics.  

A portion of the proceeds raised by the players through individual and local business sponsorship were donated to West Kentucky Special Olympics. 

With the football program donating $5,000 and the Saladino, Oakes, and Schaaf matching the donation made by the football program, the total donation to West Kentucky Special Olympics was $10,000.

