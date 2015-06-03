McCracken County High School hosts first Football Lift-a-Thon fundraiser

The McCracken County High School Football program hosted the first ever McCracken County Football Lift-a-Thon fundraiser.

The lift-a-thon raised funds to help with team expenses for the upcoming season.

As a part of the fundraiser, the football program also teamed up with West Kentucky Special Olympics.

A portion of the proceeds raised by the players through individual and local business sponsorship were donated to West Kentucky Special Olympics.

With the football program donating $5,000 and the Saladino, Oakes, and Schaaf matching the donation made by the football program, the total donation to West Kentucky Special Olympics was $10,000.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.