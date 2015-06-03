Missing 20-year-old woman voluntarily returns home - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missing 20-year-old woman voluntarily returns home

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Brittany Lynn Singh (Source: Carbondale Police Department) Brittany Lynn Singh (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department says a 20-year old woman who was missing returned voluntarily to her home. 

According to the department, 20-year-old Brittany Lynn Singh was reported missing on May 8, 2015.

Acting police chief Jeff Grubbs reports Singh is a chronic runaway.

However, Grubbs reports Singh was listed as an endangered because she has a medical condition which necessitates treatment.

Singh was unharmed and explained she had left her home voluntarily.

