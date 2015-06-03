Cape Girardeau Co. to test weather sirens

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

The regular first Wednesday of every month test of the Outdoor Weather Warning system for Cape Girardeau County will occur at noon on June 3.The City of Jackson, City of Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri State University normally also have their test of their siren warning systems.In the event of threatening weather in Cape Girardeau County, the test of the county sirens would have been canceled for the month.During the test you should think of what you should do to keep yourself, family and friends safe in the event a tornado warning was issued in your area.