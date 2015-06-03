National Running Day to be celebrated in Cape Girardeau

Communities across the country will celebrate National Running Day on Wednesday.

More than 100 people are expected to lace up their running shoes at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.

The city will host a one-mile fun run, a 5K and a five-mile run.

All events are free and open to the public.

Christine Paige, the fitness and wellness coordinator, said she hopes the run will encourage physical activity, especially now that you can get outside and enjoy the warmer weather.

Paige also said it is a reminder that the city's 23 parks and 4.42-mile bike trail are a great place to get active.

Registration will start at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday and the runs will kick-off at 6 p.m.

Paige said there will be music, fun fitness events and prizes.

Anyone can participate. They just need to show up and be ready to run.

If you're looking to get up, get out and start running this summer, Paige offers some advice.

"First you can start off by setting your goals, so knowing where you want to begin," Paige said. "You can start with just walking. walking is still wonderful exercise, lots of great benefits from it. And then you can also grab your favorite music. Music is a great way to pump you up. lastly come out to the parks, there beautiful there free and a great exciting way to start your journey."





Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.