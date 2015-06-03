Flying saucer makes debut, Cape shooting investigation continues

Good morning! It is Wednesday, June 3, 2015.Brian Alworth says waking up this morning, some of us will be cloudy and some of us will be clear. In the clear spots, like in southern Illinois, temps are falling into the 40's causing patchy dense fog, so be careful when you hit the road for work. Click here for your full forecast.



Here is a look at what is making headlines this morning:



Cape Shooting Investigation: Police are still trying to figure out what led up to a shooting incident in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday night. Investigators found shell casings in the area of Jefferson and Benton Streets.



Bird flue Warning: Illinois wants county fair operators to take extra precautions this summer to stop the spread of poultry and livestock diseases like bird flu.



Flying Saucer: Think flying saucers are something you only see in a movie or book? Think again!



National Running Day: Strap on your sneakers and get going! Today you have every excuse to put those feet in motion.



