Holliday's on-base streak ends at 45 after ejection

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Matt Holliday of the St. Louis Cardinals was ejected for arguing a called third strike in the seventh inning, ensuring the end of his National League-record 45-game streak reaching base safely to start the season.

Home plate umpire Joe West also tossed manager Mike Matheny, who had gone out to aid Holliday's cause, on Tuesday night in a game the Cardinals led 1-0 against the Brewers.

Holliday's streak was the longest in the majors since Derek Jeter's major league-record run of 53 in a row in 1999 for the Yankees.

It was Holliday's fourth career ejection and the ninth career ejection for Matheny, and first this season.

