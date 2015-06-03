Cardinals return favor, beat Brewers 1-0 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cardinals return favor, beat Brewers 1-0

By R.B. FALLSTROM
AP Sports Writer

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Lance Lynn allowed five hits while pitching into the eighth inning and Mark Reynolds had an RBI single in the second for the St. Louis Cardinals, who beat the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Tyler Cravy (0-1) made an impressive major debut for Milwaukee, allowing a run on four hits in seven innings.

The Brewers won the series opener 1-0 and Milwaukee pitchers had thrown 19 consecutive scoreless innings before Reynolds' RBI.

Lynn (4-4) struck out five and walked one in 7 2-3 innings.

Kevin Siegrist got the last out in the eighth and most of a sellout crowd of 42,835 stuck around to see Trevor Rosenthal earn his 16th save in 17 chances. The Cardinals are 6-2 with one game to go on the home stand.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Cardinals win 3 in Cincinnati

    Cardinals win 3 in Cincinnati

    Saturday, April 14 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-04-14 20:28:23 GMT
    The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds in the game three of a four-game series. (Source: KFVS)The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds in the game three of a four-game series. (Source: KFVS)

    The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds in the game three of a four-game series.

    The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds in the game three of a four-game series.

  • Molina homers, Cardinals extend Reds' woes with 5-3 win

    Molina homers, Cardinals extend Reds' woes with 5-3 win

    Friday, April 13 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-04-14 02:04:40 GMT
    Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs Friday night (Source: KFVS)Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs Friday night (Source: KFVS)
    Cardinals complete the sweep in Cincinnati. (Source: KFVS)Cardinals complete the sweep in Cincinnati. (Source: KFVS)

    Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs Friday night, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-3 victory that deepened the Cincinnati Reds' worst season-opening slump since 1955.

    Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs Friday night, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-3 victory that deepened the Cincinnati Reds' worst season-opening slump since 1955.

  • St. Louis Cardinals get big win over Cincinnati

    St. Louis Cardinals get big win over Cincinnati

    Thursday, April 12 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-04-13 02:25:35 GMT
    The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4.  (Source: KFVS)The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4.  (Source: KFVS)
    Cardinals complete the sweep in Cincinnati. (Source: KFVS)Cardinals complete the sweep in Cincinnati. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4. 

    The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly