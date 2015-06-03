Cardinals return favor, beat Brewers 1-0

By R.B. FALLSTROMAP Sports Writer

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Lance Lynn allowed five hits while pitching into the eighth inning and Mark Reynolds had an RBI single in the second for the St. Louis Cardinals, who beat the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Tyler Cravy (0-1) made an impressive major debut for Milwaukee, allowing a run on four hits in seven innings.

The Brewers won the series opener 1-0 and Milwaukee pitchers had thrown 19 consecutive scoreless innings before Reynolds' RBI.

Lynn (4-4) struck out five and walked one in 7 2-3 innings.

Kevin Siegrist got the last out in the eighth and most of a sellout crowd of 42,835 stuck around to see Trevor Rosenthal earn his 16th save in 17 chances. The Cardinals are 6-2 with one game to go on the home stand.

