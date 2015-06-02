3 from Murray, KY facing drug charges

Three men have been charged after Murray, Kentucky police served a search warrant.

Kenneth Crawford, 23; Brandon Barron, 22; and Ricco Washington, 21, of Murray, were charged with trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were taken to the Calloway County Jail.

According to Murray police, on May 29 officers noticed a vehicle parked in front of a home on South 15th Street and blocking traffic.

While trying to find the owner of the vehicle, police say they found evidence of controlled substance activity in the home.

Police got a search warrant; and as a result, they say they recovered some marijuana, more than $2,000 in cash and two weapons.

