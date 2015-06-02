Cape Girardeau PD asking to hire more officers, jailers

The Cape Girardeau Police Department cleared its first hurdle with the city council in an attempt to hire more officers and jailers.

On Monday night the council gave initial approval to a plan to hire two more officers and three jailers.

Police Chief Wes Blair said the new employees would free up officers who currently work double duty in the city jail.

"At the end of the day, you're going to have officers spending more time on the streets and less time in the jail taking care of prisoners, which means we'll be able to hit the streets more often. We'll be able to respond to calls a little bit quicker," Chief Blair said. "If we see an area of town that is having a particular issue, such as burglaries or something like that, it gives us more officers and more officer time to dedicate to those areas on proactive patrols."

The Department of Justice is offering to cover 75 percent of the new officers' salaries for three years.

The department can hire the officers on July 1 if the city budget is approved without changes.

