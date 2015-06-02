Olive Branch couple packs up shop after 50 years of business

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

A husband and wife team are calling it quits after decades in the beauty business.During the flood of 2011 up to 4 feet of flood water covered homes in Olive Branch including Russell's Dillingham's house and Barber Shop.He said the water was so high it reached past his windowsills.When it receded, the Dillingham's chose to take the Federal Emergency Management Agency buyout.Four years later, they're finally receiving their money from FEMA and seeking higher ground in Cape Girardeau.He and his wife are leaving behind the 50-year-old business and retiring in two weeks.Despite the process taking much longer than expected, Dilligham said he feels he made the right decision.“They either said you can elevate your house or you can sell it, do the buyout program. So, with my house sitting on a concrete slab, there was no way I could elevate the house so I signed up for the buyout program,” said Dillingham.There are about 120 homes and businesses in Olive Branch and surrounding communities that qualify for the buyout from FEMA.Those homes aren't hard to miss, for many families left shortly after the flood and the houses are now overgrown with weeds.They will be demolished.But the process is still ongoing for some families.The Dillingham's home is only about one of 30 to have received their money.