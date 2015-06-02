Eagle Scouts help with flag dedication in Herrin

Some Eagle Scouts helped out with a flag dedication ceremony outside the Herrin Civic Center Tuesday morning."I think it's very important especially for the young members of our community, the Boy Scouts, they do a real good job and I think it's important that we show them that the American heritage is alive and well especially in our small communities like this," said David Sweetin, treasurer of Amvets Post 31.Not only that, the scouts helped install two new flagpoles outside the building.

