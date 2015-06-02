Benton school district receives generous donation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Benton school district receives generous donation

Written by Rae Daniel, Reporter
BENTON, IL (KFVS) - School's out for the summer, but there's a little more celebrating than normal at one Illinois school.

It's an anonymous donation to Benton School District #47, and it's one that's making a huge difference for next year.

The Benton School district #47 serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Due to the state budget cuts, it was uncertain whether or not more teachers would have to be laid off.

"I really hope they all get to stay," parent, Tyler Cardwell said.

Thanks to an anonymous donation of $100,000 that was given to the district in May, some teachers aides will be able to keep their jobs. 

It's news that parents say they're pretty thankful for.

"It shows that there are good people still out there so I'm pretty excited," parent, Amanda Carpenter said.

"It's such a blessing," grandmother, Carolyn Dawson said. "Our children and teachers both need it, both...it's a blessing."

The superintendent for the district, Dr. Jay Goble, said in February, 10 teachers and 11 teachers aides were laid off due to the budget cuts.

It's a topic that has created heavy emotions for some families.

"I think that all the teachers should be able to keep their job, and not let any of them go," parent, Kellie Statler said. "Because that's what our tax dollars are paying for, for teachers to have jobs to teach our children, to have  a better education and to move on and forward in life."

"These teachers work so hard to get their education and then to lose their job, for nothing they've done wrong, just because they're cutting back or the government can't afford it or this or that, it's so sad," Dawson said.

Dr. Goble did meet with the anonymous donor and said he was extremely thankful.

Four para-professionals, also known as teachers aides, will be able to keep their jobs due to the $100,000 donation.

