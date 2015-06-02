Cape Girardeau police investigate shots fired

Cape Girardeau police are on the scene of Jefferson and Benton streets Tuesday evening after reports of shots fired.

A neighbor says she heard a gunshot.

Officers found several shell casings at the scene.

No one is in custody.

It is not clear what happened leading up to the shots fired.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621.

