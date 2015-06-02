Southeast athletics enjoys academic success in 2014-15

Southeast Missouri's Department of Athletics recorded a cumulative 3.15 grade point average during the 2014-15 academic year.Eleven of Southeast's 15 athletic programs achieved a 3.13 or higher GPA. Women's cross country boasted a department best 3.79 GPA followed by women's soccer (3.69), women's gymnastics (3.628), women's tennis (3.622), volleyball (3.45), softball (3.35), women's indoor/outdoor track & field (3.31), baseball (3.29), women's basketball (3.28) and men's cross country (3.13)."I want to commend our student-athletes for their efforts in the classroom this year," said Director of Athletics Mark Alnutt. "They truly embody what it means to be a student-athlete at the Division I level. In addition, I want to thank our coaches, support staff and campus for playing a crucial role in helping us deliver on our core value of Academic Excellence here at Southeast. I look forward to continued success in this area as we prepare our student-athletes for life after sports."In all, 195 individuals accumulated a 3.0 or higher GPA, accounting for 61 percent of the student-athlete population in 2014-15. A total of 140 student-athletes made Southeast's Dean's List this year -- students must have a 3.5 or higher GPA to earn that distinction. Seventy-one student-athletes received their degrees, as well.Additionally, Southeast's women's gymnastics team was among those who received public recognition awards for top academic performance from the NCAA. The Redhawk gymnasts secured the award for the fourth time in five years. These awards were based on the multi-year APR measured through the 2013-14 academic year.Seven Southeast programs, including women's cross country, women's tennis, volleyball, baseball, men's cross country and men's indoor/outdoor track & field ranked among the top three in the Ohio Valley Conference's single year APR for 2013-14.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.