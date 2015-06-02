Paducah's Whitehaven Welcome Center awarded

Where is the cleanest place to stop when traveling Kentucky's highways?

The Whitehaven Welcome Center in McCracken County along Interstate 24.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet today named the Whitehaven Welcome Center the Commonwealth's best-maintained rest area of 2014.

Certificates were presented on Tuesday, June 2 to employees of T&T Cleaning Service, of Boston, Kentucky which is in Nelson County. T&T provides services to several of Kentucky's rest areas.

Transportation Secretary Mike Hancock commended all workers who are responsible for the facility's upkeep.

“Having clean, accessible rest areas for motorists is just another way we are fulfilling our mission to provide a safe and reliable transportation system,” Hancock said.

“Motorists traveling Kentucky interstates recognize and appreciate the high level of care and attention given to ensure a safe, clean environment at our rest areas. The employees at the Whitehaven welcome center do an exemplary job every day to make sure the facility reflects well on our great Commonwealth,” Hancock said in a release.

The award is based on regular maintenance inspections and is presented annually by the cabinet.

This is the second time the welcome center has received the award. It has been presented for the past 16 years.

The facility is centered around – and bears the name of – a restored mansion that features memorabilia of Alben W. Barkley, a McCracken County native who was majority leader of the U.S. Senate and was vice president of the United States from 1949 to 1952. Nearby Lake Barkley is also named after the former Vice-President.

