U.S. 60 in Ballard Co. down to 1 lane after semi crash

U.S. 60 in Ballard County, Kentucky is down to one lane between the 8 and 9 mile markers due to a semi crash.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck's cargo of cheese and pizza will have to be off-loaded before it can be removed.

They say traffic is down to one lane at the crash site with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. However, the road will likely have to close later in the day to allow the truck to be removed. The estimated duration is about four hours.

This crash is about 2 miles east of Barlow and about 2 miles west of LaCenter.

According to KYTC, drivers going between Wickliffe and Paducah can self-detour via KY 286 and U.S. 62.

