A Place to Call Home: David

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

Copyright 2015 KFVS . All rights reserved.

There are just some people who make you smile.It doesn't matter what they say or do, you just know there's something special about them.A young man named David has that aura about him.David just turned 13, and is as sweet as he can be.He's a little on the shy side, but opens up once you get to know him a little bit.He's adventurous, and really enjoys checking out the caves and the water at Alley Spring State Park in Shannon County.David loves the outdoors, but is also just fine with curling up on the couch doing his favorite thing."Just basically video games," said David.He definitely enjoys that, but also loves school."I like everything, especially the food," said David.You'd have no trouble getting him to warm up to you if you know your way around the kitchen.His absolute favorite is biscuits and gravy.He's also pretty funny as he likes to tell jokes, and pull pranks.We got a taste of his comical side when we asked what he wished for in life."Well instead of raining water it would rain chocolate," said David with a laugh.He didn't want to get too emotional on camera, but did tell me his number one wish is to find a home."How important is that for you to find a family," asked Crystal Britt. "Really important," said David.David has been in the foster system for awhile now."I've been to several different places."He said it's really hard.I spent time with David right before his thirteenth birthday. He was excited about celebrating for a couple of reasons."Number one, the food the cake and ice cream, and then presents," said David.One thing is for sure, this young man will keep you smiling.He is ready for the next adventure in his life...finding a place to call home.To find out more about David or any other children we have featured, call (800) 554-2222.