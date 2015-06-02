Tres Settle to lead Calloway County Schools

Tres

Settle was named the next Calloway County Schools Superintendent on Thursday, May 28, 2015.

The 43 year-old Calhoun, Ky. native graduated from McLean County High School in 1990.

He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Kentucky in 1995 and his Master's and Rank 1 in Educational Administration at Western Kentucky University in 2002.

He later added a superintendent endorsement from Murray State University.



Settle taught English and Psychology at McLean County High from 1995 until 2000 and served as assistant principal from January through May of 2001.

He was named principal at McLean County Middle in August of 2001 and served until 2008 when he became the district's Superintendent.



While superintendent at McLean County the district accountability testing scores showed marked improvement, advancing from the 68th percentile range in Kentucky in 2013 to the 83rd percentile in 2014 when the district was named a “Proficient and Progressing" district.



Settle says he approaches his leadership role with the “philosophy of shared responsibility and collective decision making.”



“Learning can only occur where intellectual exertion, or genuine intrigue/thought, is present. Great teachers build relationships with every child; they convince them they are unique and loved in a special way. Once accomplished; the teacher need only to start the music and each child will find their individual dance.”



Settle is a member of the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents, serving as a board member representative of the Western Kentucky Educational Cooperative.

He also serves on the Commissioner's Superintendent Advisory Council representing the West Kentucky Educational Cooperative.



Settle is married to Leigh, and they are the parents of two children, Charlee 13 and Reese 9.



Settle says he is very excited begin his role as Superintendent at Calloway County Schools. His tenure begins Wednesday, July 1, 2015.

