While you were sleeping: Sikeston man shot, Marion man hit by car

Good Morning! It's Tuesday, June 2, 2015.

Brian Alworth says you'll want to keep a sweater or light jacket close today. Your Tuesday morning will start out cloudy and cool. Alworth says the sun might make an appearance this afternoon. Get your full forecast here.

Here's what you need to know as you start your morning:

Sikeston Shooting: A man is in serious condition after being shot multiple times in Sikeston. The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is still looking for information.

Ran over by a car: New Madrid Police Officer Brandon Hanner is recovering this morning after being ran over by a car at a traffic stop yesterday.

Dollar General Shooting: The Sikeston Department of Public Safety report a woman is in custody after allegedly firing several shots at her ex-boyfriend's car near a dollar store in Sikeston.

Dog recovering: Police arrested a man for allegedly wrapping electrical tape around a 15-month-old dog's muzzle.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.