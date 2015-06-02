Marion man dies after being hit by a vehicle

A 51-year-old Marion man died Monday evening after being hit by a vehicle.

According to the Williamson County Coroner Junior Burke, the accident happened just after 10:15 p.m. on Route 13 near West DeYoung Street in Marion.

The victim was taken to the Heartland Regional Medical Center.

The man died at the hospital around 11:45 p.m. because of the injuries he suffered in the accident.

The Williamson County Coroner and the Marion Police Department are still investigating the incident.

