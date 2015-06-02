Man charged after Sikeston shooting

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety says a man is in custody after allegedly shooting another man on Monday evening.

Cornelius Perkins, 20, of Sikeston, was charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $100,000 cash only.

Sikeston DPS said Perkins was found at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2 at an apartment on W. Gladys. He was taken into custody without incident.

According to Captain McMillen, officers responded to Ruth Street after getting a call around 10:40 p.m. that a man had been shot.

Police report a 26-year-old Sikeston man suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses tell police they heard several gunshots in the area and saw the man stumbling in the street.

Neighbors say the victim first went to 813 Ruth Street, but no one answered the door. He then apparently walked up to a house on Ruth Street and the residents inside called 911.

Neighbors say the assault happened across the street from 815 Ruth Street at 822 Ruth Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police say the victim also had two cuts to his left arm. They said they aren't sure at this time how he got those injuries.

Captain McMillen said he is currently in stable condition.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.