Scott City baseball team moves on to Class 3 Title Game

The Scott City baseball team defeated Warsaw 4-1 Monday in the Class 3 State Semifinal to advance to Tuesday's Championship game.





The Rams got a complete game win from starting pitcher Braden Cox who struck out Ten.





Scott City will now play Fatima for the Class 3 Title game at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at T.R. Hughes Ballpark.







Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.



