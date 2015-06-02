Easter Seals receives big award

Easter Seals Midwest has received a three-year accreditation from CARF International, the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

The accreditation covers all Missouri locations of Easter Seals Midwest, including the Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff offices, which support 19 counties in southeast Missouri.

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value and optimal outcomes of services through a process that centers on enhancing the lives of those they serve.

To receive CARF accreditation, Easter Seals Midwest prepared for months and underwent an onsite evaluation by CARF surveyors at each of the agency's 15 statewide locations.

Jeanne Marshall, vice-president of Autism Services for Easter Seals Midwest said, "This accreditation represents the highest level of accomplishment that can be awarded to an organization like ours and shows our conformance to the CARF standards."

Easter Seals Midwest has been CARF accredited since 1974. The surveyors reviewed 1, 366 standards covering 14 program areas, and gave the organization at 99.6 percent conformance score.

CARF looked at things like program offerings, how enthusiastic and passionate the staff is, leadership, planning, and commitment to the organization's mission.

"For families impacted by developmental disabilities--including autism--in Missouri, this means that Easter Seals Midwest is committed to putting the needs of the individuals we serve at the center of everything we do," said CEO of Easter Seals Midwest Wendy Sullivan.

The organization employs more than 1,400 statewide and serves nearly 4,000 people in Missouri.

The Autism Services division helps more than 2,000 families in Missouri. For more information visit EasterSealsMidwest.org.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.