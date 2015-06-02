Telehealth comes to western Kentucky

The telephone line is now a lifeline for heart failure patients eligible for a new telehealth program offered by Baptist Health Home Care.

The new service kicked off on June 1 with the installation of the equipment in patients' homes.

The interactive system electronically links patients with a nurse who educates the patient on how to stay well. Monitoring is performed with in-home equipment including weight scales, a blood pressure cuff, and pulse oximetry to measure oxygen levels in the blood. Those readings are taken daily and transmitted to a central monitoring service via telephone lines or an internal cellular modem.

If any of the readings are a cause for concern, a home health nurse will call the patient.

"We are pleased to roll out this service that allows people to maintain their health in the comfort and convenience of their homes," said William A. Brown, Baptist Health Paducah president and West Region executive.

The objective is to not only detect and solve potential problems before they get serious, but also to provide professional monitoring while patients remain in their homes.

Baptist Home Health Care director Melanie Hamilton said, "We watch for signs that the patients are getting into trouble. Then the nurses can teach the patient about cause and effect, such as how eating too much salt leads to unwelcome water retention and weight gain."

Telehealth service requires a doctor's order and eligibility for home care. Call 270-575-2990 for more information.

