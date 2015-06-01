Garden tour open to the public

If you love gardens, have we got a tour for you!

The group ‘Keep Carbondale Beautiful' is hosting a self-guided tour around town.

Several homeowners have agreed to open their gardens to the public on Sunday, June 7th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It costs $5 a person.

The tour begins at the Old Train Depot which is at the corner of Main and Illinois Streets.

All of the money raised will go towards Keep Carbondale Beautiful. The group cleans up litter and promotes recycling and beautification.

